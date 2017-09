Russia's Vic Wild reacts after crossing the finish line during the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Vic Wild of Russia won the gold medal in the men’s snowboard parallel slalom at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday.

Zan Kosir of Slovenia took the silver, while the bronze went to Benjamin Karl of Austria.