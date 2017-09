Austria's Julia Dujmovits competes during the women's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Julia Dujmovits of Austria won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard parallel slalom at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday.

Anke Karstens of Germany took the silver, while the bronze went to compatriot Amelie Kober.