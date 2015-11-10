FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maracana to host Olympic soccer finals, FIFA says
#Sports News
November 10, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Maracana to host Olympic soccer finals, FIFA says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A reporter uses his cell phone as he walks past a FIFA logo in front of FIFA headquarters before a press conference of the FIFA Executive Committee in Zurich October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The men’s and women’s Olympic football finals will be played at the Maracana stadium, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

The opening game will be a women’s group match on Aug. 3 at the Olympic Stadium in host city Rio de Janeiro, FIFA added. The tournament officially kicks off two days later.

The opening men’s match will be on Aug. 4 in Brasilia, the most expensive stadium built for the 2014 World Cup but little used since because no big teams play in the city.

Seven stadiums will host games -- two in Rio, plus arenas in Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Manaus, Salvador and Sao Paulo.

“As at London 2012, the hosts have been drawn as A1 and E1 in their respective tournaments,” a FIFA statement said.

“This means that, during the group stage, the home crowd will be able to cheer on its men in Brasilia and Salvador, and its women in Rio de Janeiro and Manaus.”

Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
