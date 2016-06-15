Ibrahimovic included in Sweden soccer squad

(Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Sweden’s provisional soccer squad to take part at the Rio Olympics later this summer. Ibrahimovic, 34, was named in the 35-man squad by coach Hakan Ericson at a media conference on Wednesday. He is currently captaining Sweden’s team at Euro 2016 in France.

“In the initial phase we felt that those playing the Euros can’t double up, but I’ve had a talk with Zlatan,” Ericson said, adding that it was not yet confirmed the striker would take part in the Olympic tournament.

“It could be a new phase in his career; and Zlatan has said that he is willing to wait until after the Euros (to decide). I want to keep open the tiniest gap that might exist, because it would be fantastic to bring Zlatan.”

The Rio Olympics run from Aug. 5-22 with the men’s national soccer teams made up of mostly under-23 players, with an allowance for some older players.