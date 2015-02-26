FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sochi Winter Games made $53 million profit
February 26, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Sochi Winter Games made $53 million profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People pose for a picture with a set of Olympics rings at the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics made an operating profit of 3.25 billion roubles ($53.15 million), officials announced on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee said it was planning to give its share of the profits back to the Russian organizers.

“The IOC has already decided to transfer its 20 percent...to the Russian Olympic Committee,” spokesperson Mark Adams told reporters.

The 2016 Summer Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez

