FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says Sochi is cleaner because of Olympic work
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 4, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Putin says Sochi is cleaner because of Olympic work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A technician gestures before the opening ceremony of the 126th IOC session in Sochi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin countered accusations on Tuesday that construction had polluted the 2014 Winter Olympic host city of Sochi, saying that preparations for the Games had boosted environmental quality in the area many times over.

“The ecological situation in the area has improved, not by a few percentage points, but by two or three, or by some indicators, four times,” Putin said during a meeting with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

“All of this is on account of what has been done here,”

Putin has staked his personal and political prestige on the Games and the drive to turn the Black Sea resort region of Sochi into not only an Olympic host city but also a world-class tourist destination, with a yacht marina and Formula 1 race track.

But environmental activists say that Olympic construction has polluted the nearby Mzymta River, produced waste that has been dumped near Sochi’s water sources, and destabilized the ground around some building sites.

A Russian environmentalist who has tried to draw attention to damage caused by the work was detained on Monday.

Other environmental activists have had criminal cases opened against them and one, Suren Gazaryan, has received asylum in Estonia.

The Sochi 2014 organizing committee says the construction work has been tailored to minimize harmful carbon emissions.

In a highly publicized stunt, Putin also visited a sanctuary for the endangered Persian leopard, which is native to the region, posing for the cameras stroking one of the animals as it laid its paws on his lap.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.