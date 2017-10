Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea -

MADRID (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal, 14-times grand slam singles tennis champion, will carry Spain’s flag at the opening ceremony for this year Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he said on Wednesday.

“I‘m really proud to be Spain flag bearer in #Rio2016,” the 29-year-old left-hander said on Twitter.

Nadal won the Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, beating Chile’s Fernando Gonzalez in straight sets in the final.