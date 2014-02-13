Speed skating: Switch in tactics lands Zhang shock gold

Zhang Hong of China waves after competing in the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Changing tactics a night before competition is rarely a good idea, but for Zhang Hong it proved a masterstroke as she scorched the competition to land China’s first Winter Olympic speed skating gold.

The 25-year-old won the women’s 1,000-meter title by 0.67 seconds on Thursday in a shock result having only managed one sixth-placed finish over the distance in the current World Cup campaign.

“She was expected to finish between fourth and sixth in the 1,000m, so we are both surprised. I am very proud of her,” said Zhang’s coach, Feng Qingbo.

”She wasn’t expecting to be the champion of the 1000m and after three years of hard work she got into the top group of speed skaters in the world.

”She has never got under one minute and 15 seconds, even in training, but today she got one minute, 14 seconds. That is because she has always got a very good attitude.

“We changed the tactics of her race only last night because of her result in the 500m, so we wanted to improve her and her scores,” Feng said of her fourth-place finish in the sprint.

Skating in the seventh of 18 heats, Zhang drew little attention as she started her two-and-a-half laps on Thursday, but she had all heads at the Adler Arena turned in her direction after just missing out on the Olympic record with a time of one minute, 14.02 seconds.

She then watched for nearly an hour as one-by-one the world’s leading lights over the distance struggled to get anywhere near her time. Dutch skaters Ireen Wust and Margot Boer, who claimed silver and bronze, were the only two to get within a second.

Zhang Hong of China competes in the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“I was very nervous as I was waiting and I don’t think anybody could understand how I was feeling,” she said.

“I think it will only be tomorrow that I will realize I am a champion and I won the gold.”

American World Cup leader Heather Richardson could only manage seventh, while world record holder Brittany Bowe finished eighth.

Wust, Boer and U.S. coach Ryan Shimabukuro all said they were not surprised by the efforts of Heilongjiang-born Zhang.

“She was in the hunt the whole year. She’s always been a strong competitor for the last few seasons,” the American told reporters.

“For her to come up with a win today is not surprising. She was in the pool that we thought would be the strong competitors.”

The gold medal was China’s second in Sochi on Thursday following Li Jianrou’s victory in the women’s 500 meters short track.

Zhang said she had been buoyed by her compatriot’s result, with the duo’s efforts also likely to be cheered in Beijing, who have bid to host the 2022 Games and become the first city to host both summer and winter Olympics.

“China has been waiting for this gold medal for 12 years and I can’t believe I have reached this goal,” Zhang said.