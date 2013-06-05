South Korean Lee Jung-su to make long track switch: report

Lee Jung-su of South Korea poses with his gold medal at the medal ceremony for the men's 1500 metres short track speed skating competition during the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Double Olympic short-track speed skating gold medalist Lee Jung-su of South Korea will switch to the long track to keep his 2014 Sochi Games dreams alive, his coach said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who won the 1,000 and 1,500 meters gold in Vancouver, failed to make the national short track team for Sochi.

“Lee Jung-su said he would like to take on a new challenge,” his coach, Mo Ji-soo, was quoted as saying by Korea’s Yonhap news agency. “Our team is more than willing to offer him full support.”

Mo hoped Lee, who also has three world championship titles to his credit, would be able to make a seamless transition.

“We haven’t yet timed Lee (on the long track),” Mo said. “But once his training picks up the pace, I think he should be able to match current national team speed skaters.”