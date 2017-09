Sven Kramer of the Netherlands reacts at the flower ceremony after winning and setting an Olympic record time in his men's 5000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Sven Kramer of the Netherlands opened the Sochi Games speedskating competition in flying style by successfully defending his 5,000 metres title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Saturday.

Kramer clocked six minutes, 10.76 seconds over the distance, with compatriots Jan Blokhuijsen claiming silver and Jorrit Bergsma the bronze to make it a Dutch clean sweep.