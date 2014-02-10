Michel Mulder leads another Dutch sweep

Winner of the men's 500 meters speed skating competition Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Michel Mulder of the Netherlands won the men’s 500 meters Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Monday in another Dutch clean sweep of the medals, with his twin brother Ronald grabbing bronze.

Mulder clocked a total time of 69.31 seconds for his two 500 meter races, just 0.01 seconds ahead of compatriot Jan Smeekens who had to settle for silver.

Smeekens logged the top time after the first round with a blistering 34.59 seconds but could repeat the dazzling run in the second skate.

The tight finish left everyone wondering who had claimed gold before the scoreboard showed Mulder’s had done just enough to claim gold, the 27-year-old ripping open his suit and screaming in delight.

It was the Netherlands’ third consecutive speed skating gold of the Sochi Games. The country also swept the medals in the men’s 5,000 meters.