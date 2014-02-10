FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michel Mulder leads another Dutch sweep
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 10, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 4 years ago

Michel Mulder leads another Dutch sweep

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

Winner of the men's 500 meters speed skating competition Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Michel Mulder of the Netherlands won the men’s 500 meters Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Monday in another Dutch clean sweep of the medals, with his twin brother Ronald grabbing bronze.

Mulder clocked a total time of 69.31 seconds for his two 500 meter races, just 0.01 seconds ahead of compatriot Jan Smeekens who had to settle for silver.

Smeekens logged the top time after the first round with a blistering 34.59 seconds but could repeat the dazzling run in the second skate.

The tight finish left everyone wondering who had claimed gold before the scoreboard showed Mulder’s had done just enough to claim gold, the 27-year-old ripping open his suit and screaming in delight.

It was the Netherlands’ third consecutive speed skating gold of the Sochi Games. The country also swept the medals in the men’s 5,000 meters.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.