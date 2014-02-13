FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic champion Sablikova pulls out of 1,500 meters
February 13, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

Silver medalist Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova has pulled out of the women’s 1,500 meters to “rest and relax” before her defense of the Olympic 5,000m title.

“She will not compete in the 1,500 because she wants to prevent herself from getting injured before the 5000,” Czech media spokesman Alexandr Kliment told reporters. “She wants to rest and relax.”

The women’s 1,500m takes place on Sunday with the 5,000m on Wednesday.

Sablikova, 26, won silver when she defended her 3,000m title at the Adler Arena on Sunday.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Robert Woodward

