Speed skating: IOC approve U.S. suit switch
#Sports News
February 15, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Speed skating: IOC approve U.S. suit switch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The United States speed skating team have been granted permission to ditch their high-tech suits for the remainder of the Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

The team requested on Friday to change back to the outfits they wore with success in the World Cup after failing to win a medal in the first six of 12 speed skating events in Sochi.

The men will wear the World Cup suit in the 1,500 meters later on Saturday.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford

