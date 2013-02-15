FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer backs squash for 2020 Games inclusion
February 15, 2013 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Federer backs squash for 2020 Games inclusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland attends a news conference after he was defeated in his men's singles semi-final match by Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - As arguably the greatest ever tennis player, Roger Federer is urging Olympic officials to back another racket sport by including squash in the program for the 2020 Games.

“I really like the sport and I even used to play it in my younger days but that was with a wooden racket,” 17-times grand slam champion Federer told Reuters after he suffered a surprise defeat in the quarter-finals of the World Indoor Tournament on Friday.

“There are some great characters active in the sport and I believe that they deserve to be present at the Olympics.”

Martial arts karate and wushu, rollersports, wakeboarding, squash, sports climbing, wrestling and a joint bid by baseball and softball are the candidates for the one open spot for the 2020 Games.

Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Pritha Sarkar

