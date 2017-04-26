FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Stockholm won't seek 2026 Winter Games: Social Democrats
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 26, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 4 months ago

Stockholm won't seek 2026 Winter Games: Social Democrats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish capital Stockholm has decided not to apply to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, with the Social Democrats, the largest in a four-party coalition currently running the city, citing a lack of broad political support and uncertainty over costs.

A feasibility report in late January was initially positive on hosting the games.

But with only the Social Democrats coming out in support, the idea has now been shelved, the party said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we are alone in taking a clear stand in supporting hosting the Olympics at the moment," Social Democrat politician Karin Wanngaard said.

The Social Democrats said that the city may instead seek to host the 2030 games.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.