Triple jump champion Olsson retires

Christian Olsson of Sweden compete during the men's triple jump final event at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha March 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Olympic triple jump champion Christian Olsson said on Monday he was retiring after injury put an end to his plans for a comeback at the London Games later this year.

Olsson, 32, won an Olympic gold medal in Athens in 2004 but was unable to defend his triple jump crown in Beijing four years later due to injuries, a string of which blighted the final years of his career.

Olsson said in a statement that the injury problems had prompted him to take the decision to retire, local news agency TT reported.

He won his last major title at the 2006 European Championships in his hometown of Gothenburg.