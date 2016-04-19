FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson CEO Vestberg elected Sweden Olympic committee chair
April 19, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Ericsson CEO Vestberg elected Sweden Olympic committee chair

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

Ericsson's CEO Hans Vestberg presents the company sale report during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/TT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson president and CEO Hans Vestberg has been elected chairman of the Swedish Olympic Committee at their AGM in Stockholm.

The 50-year-old was the only candidate on the ballot paper following the withdrawal prior to the meeting of Bjorn Eriksson, making Vestberg’s election a formality.

“I love sport, my whole life is surrounded by sport,” Vestberg said following his election. “I thought I was going to be an Olympian, but now I stand here as chairman.”

Vestberg started his career at telecom equipment maker Ericsson in 1988 and he was appointed CEO in 2010. His sporting background is primarily in handball and he is chairman of the Swedish Handball Association.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis

