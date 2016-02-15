FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore swimmer suffers dengue setback in Rio quest
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 15, 2016 / 5:50 AM / in 2 years

Singapore swimmer suffers dengue setback in Rio quest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Danny Yeo Kai Quan of Singapore competes during the men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay final at the 27th SEA Games in Naypyitaw December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singaporean swimmer has seen his hopes of qualifying for the Zika-threatened Rio de Janeiro Olympics hampered by another mosquito-borne illness after he contracted dengue fever.

Danny Yeo, a 25-year-old freestyle specialist, contracted the virus two weeks ago and said he was unlikely to be at 100 percent for his last Olympic trial at the Singapore National Age Group Championships (SNAG) from March 16-20.

“If I said it wouldn’t affect me, it would be a lie,” he was quoted as saying in Monday’s Straits Times.

Yeo won two freestyle relay golds at last year’s Southeast Asian Games and had already clocked Olympic ‘B’ qualifying standards for the 100, 200 and 400 meter freestyle events, putting him in contention for a spot at the Aug. 5-21 Games.

He was hoping to clock ‘A’ times, though, to ensure participation in Brazil, where Games organizers have tried to calm athlete fears after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Zika an international health emergency that could infect as many as four million people in the Americas.

While the Zika virus is passed on to humans by mosquitoes, two cases in the United States suggest it may also be transmitted sexually.

The illness, until recently viewed as relatively mild, has sparked concern because of a possible link between infection in pregnancy and microcephaly, a rare birth defect in which infants are born with abnormally small heads that can be accompanied by developmental problems.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.