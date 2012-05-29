BOA seeks clarification over taekwondo squad

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Olympic Association (BOA) has asked British Taekwondo to clarify its decision not to include European champion Aaron Cook in its squad for this year’s London Games, the BOA said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Cook, who fights in the under-80 kilogram category, appealed to the BOA after he was omitted from the four-man team.

The Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS) panel has asked for more information about the selection process.

“The OQS Panel also seeks to ensure that the process of selecting athletes for Team GB is conducted in a manner that is fair and in accordance with the approved selection procedures,” the BOA said in a statement.

Cook quit British Taekwondo’s World Class Performance Programme last year to train independently and he is poised to become world number one.

“Encouraging news reports. Thank you to the BOA, I await further news. The dream is still alive,” Cook wrote on Twitter.