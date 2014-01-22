German Olympic Committee received same Sochi threat emails as Hungary

Jackets of the official German Olympic uniform for the Sochi Winter Olympic Games await collection by athletes in Erding January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had received the same emails threatening attacks at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games as its Hungarian counterpart and had forwarded them to German authorities.

The committee’s spokesman said in an email to Reuters that the mails appeared to have been sent widely.

“We take all tips on security questions seriously and are in close contact with the relevant German authorities” said spokesman Christian Klaue.