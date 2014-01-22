Hungarians say Sochi Olympic terrorist threat 'not real'

A view of the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Hungarian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday that a letter threatening the country’s athletes with a terrorist attack at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Sochi was analyzed and declared non-threatening.

HOC International Relations Director Zsigmond Nagy told Reuters in an interview that the threatening letter was sent to the International Olympic Committee and the Russian organizing committee, which assessed it.

“Both the IOC and the Sochi organizing committee... officially declared after the analysis of the letter that this threat is not real, and this person has been sending all kinds of messages to many members of the Olympic family,” Nagy said.