Slovenian Olympic Committee gets terrorist threat in Russian
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenian Olympic Committee gets terrorist threat in Russian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The Slovenian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had received a letter containing a terrorist threat ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

“The committee has received a terrorist threat letter written in Russian. We’ve had it translated and have forwarded it to the police,” spokesman Brane Dmitrovic told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hungarian Olympic Committee also said it had received a letter containing a terrorist threat and that it had heard of similar threats to other countries.

Reporting by Almir Demirovic; writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
