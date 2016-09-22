FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Police never contacted me over tickets, says Delaney
#Sports News
September 22, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Police never contacted me over tickets, says Delaney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Britain Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Oman - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 31/8/16 FAI Chief Executive John Delaney in the stands Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX2NQKA

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) representative John Delaney said on Thursday that Brazilian police had not contacted him despite an order being issued last month for the seizure of his passport.

In a statement released by the Football Association of Ireland, the organization where he serves as chief executive, Delaney also said the order had now been rescinded.

The OCI made headlines during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August when its leader Pat Hickey, 71, was accused by Brazilian police of taking part in a ring to sell tickets illegally for the Games.

A Rio court accepted charges from prosecutors earlier this month against Hickey and 10 others. All involved deny wrongdoing.

Delaney said he himself had "absolutely no role or involvement in the OCI's handling of ticketing arrangements" for the Olympics.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
