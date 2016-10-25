DUBLIN Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) vice president John Delaney resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first board member to quit since its chief, Pat Hickey, was charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Olympic tickets illegally.

Delaney, who is head of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), said last month that he had no role or involvement in the OCI's handling of ticketing arrangements and would consider his position as the FAI's member of the OCI Executive Committee.

"Having given the matter careful consideration, I have made the decision to step down with immediate effect," Delaney said in a statement on the FAI's website.

"I am fully confident that in due course my position and non-involvement in these matters will be clarified."

