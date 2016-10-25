NBA: Record 113 international players on opening night rosters
The NBA's 2016-17 season will tip off on Tuesday with a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories on opening night rosters.
DUBLIN Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) vice president John Delaney resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first board member to quit since its chief, Pat Hickey, was charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Olympic tickets illegally.
Delaney, who is head of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), said last month that he had no role or involvement in the OCI's handling of ticketing arrangements and would consider his position as the FAI's member of the OCI Executive Committee.
"Having given the matter careful consideration, I have made the decision to step down with immediate effect," Delaney said in a statement on the FAI's website.
"I am fully confident that in due course my position and non-involvement in these matters will be clarified."
(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw for a touchdown and guided four other scoring drives, and the Broncos' defense shut down Brock Osweiler in his return to Denver in a 27-9 win over the Houston Texans on Monday night.
SINGAPORE Angelique Kerber produced a polished display to claim her second straight win at the WTA Finals with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Simona Halep on Tuesday, the world number one virtually booking a spot in the semi-finals of the elite eight-woman event.