FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Tokyo 2020 organizers approve baseball-softball in Fukushima
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 9, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

Tokyo 2020 organizers approve baseball-softball in Fukushima

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tokyo 2020 Olympic games emblem is displayed at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fukushima Prefecture could play a part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after organizers on Wednesday approved a plan to hold part of the baseball-softball competition in the disaster-hit region.

The prefecture was devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered the world's largest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Baseball is returning to the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008 and organizers are keen to play a part in helping the region - parts of which are still uninhabitable - get back on its feet.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach raised the possibility of Fukushima opening the baseball-softball competition at the World Forum on Sport and Culture in Tokyo last month.

The prefecture is one of three proposed venues, along with the cities of Koriyama and Iwaki. The IOC will take a final decision at a meeting of its executive board in December.

Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori said he had been told by Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizing committee, that the process to bring the baseball competition to Fukushima had begun.

"I was told by president Mori that the proceedings to host baseball and softball in Fukushima Prefecture have officially started," Uchibori said, adding that Fukushima would lobby to host other Olympic events as well.

"We will now work with the organizing committee to decide on the location and do everything we can to make the event a success in Fukushima Prefecture.

"Along with the baseball and softball, we have also asked about the torch relay as well as training camps for the soccer teams. We want to be involved in various events, which will hopefully help add to the atmosphere of the Olympics."

The president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Riccardo Fraccari, will visit Japan next week for an inspection tour of the proposed venues.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.