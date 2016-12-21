Tokyo 2020 Emblems Selection Committee Chairperson Ryohei Miyata (R) and committee member Sadaharu Oh present the winning design of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games during its unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Tokyo Olympic organizers unveiled a budget of 1.6 to 1.8 trillion yen ($15-$16.8 billion) for the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday, down from a last month's proposal of as much as 2 trillion yen after they came under pressure to cut costs.

The figure is still more than double the original estimate made during the bidding process, although that had not included security and transportation costs.

A Tokyo city government panel had estimated in September that costs could balloon to as much 3 trillion yen. The IOC is worried such lofty figures could scare off future bidders and had called for a sharp reduction.

