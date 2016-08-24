FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympic flag arrives in Tokyo, governor calls for unity
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 24, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Olympic flag arrives in Tokyo, governor calls for unity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike (4th R), Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) President Takeda Tsunekazu (3rd R), Japan's Olympic team's sub-captain Keisuke Ushiro (3rd L) and captain Saori Yoshida (4th L) pose with the Olympic flag (R) and JOC flag during a ceremony to mark the arrival of the Olympic flag at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike brought the Olympic flag to Japan from Brazil on Wednesday and called for all parties to work together to host a successful Summer Games in 2020.

Koike, who was elected last month after two predecessors stepped down over scandals that clouded the city's Games preparations, was given the flag at the Rio Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

"Let's work together with everyone to hold a great Olympics and Paralymics as the Olympic flag, which just arrived, is a symbol of," she told reporters after waving the flag upon stepping off the flight at Haneda airport.

The Tokyo Games have been hit by series of issues including the scrapping of plans for the main stadium, which lead to delays in construction, and plagiarism allegations which forced organizers to ditch the original logo for the Games.

Koike was joined on the flight by Japanese athletes who took part in the Rio de Janeiro Games, where Japan won 12 gold medals - their best tally since 2004 - and a record 41 overall.

Keisuke Ushiro, who took part in the decathlon in Brazil, followed Koike off the plane waving a Japanese Olympic Committee flag.

Reporting by Teppei Kasai. Editing by Patrick Johnston/Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.