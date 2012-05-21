FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flame goes out for first time in 2012 relay
May 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Flame goes out for first time in 2012 relay

Clare Kane

2 Min Read

Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The Olympic flame went out on Monday for the first time during the torch relay around Britain ahead of the London Games because of a “malfunctioning burner”, organizers said.

The torch, which was attached to 23-year-old David Follett’s wheelchair, went out on its way from Exeter to Taunton in southwest England on the third day of the 70-day relay.

The torch design had been tested at BMW’s climatic centre in Munich to ensure it could stay alight in all weather conditions.

“It is not uncommon for a flame to go out and this can happen for a number of reasons, for example, in extreme winds,” the London Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) said in a statement.

Organizers carried a mother flame in a vehicle behind the torchbearer and relit the torch in “a matter of a few minutes”, a London 2012 spokesman said.

“This is something that has been practiced time and time again,” he said, adding that organizers thought the replacement had gone smoothly.

Monday’s leg of the relay will see 113 people carry the Olympic torch over 135 miles.

Editing by Alan Baldwin

