Factbox: Previous U.S. cities to host Olympic Games

(Reuters) - The U.S. Olympic Committee decided on Tuesday to bid for the 2024 Olympics after hearing presentations from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington. Here is a list of previous U.S. cities to host the Olympics:
2002 - Salt Lake City (Winter Games)
1996 - Atlanta (Summer Games)
1984 - Los Angeles (Summer)
1980 - Lake Placid (Winter)
1960 - Squaw Valley (Winter)
1932 - Los Angeles (Summer)
1932 - Lake Placid (Winter)
1904 - St. Louis (Summer)
