Wie named Youth Games ambassador, eyes Rio Games
October 21, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Wie named Youth Games ambassador, eyes Rio Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michelle Wie of the U.S. tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) - American golfer Michelle Wie, who helped her sport win a place at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has been appointed Youth Olympics ambassador, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Wie, 24, will advise golfers during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Games next year. Olympic champions Michael Phelps and Yelena Isinbayeva are also Youth Olympic ambassadors.

The American is hoping to compete at the 2016 Olympics when golf returns to the games after more than a century.

“I went to the London Olympic Games last year and that really got me inspired,” said Wie, who was part of golf’s Olympics bidding team in 2009.

“It got me motivated and I‘m going to do everything I can. It’s one of my biggest focuses, making the American team for Rio.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey

