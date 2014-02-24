Winners and losers at the Sochi Winter Games

Sarah Hendrickson of the U.S. soars through the air in the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - WINNERS:

Women’s ski jump: After years of lobbying to be included in the Olympics women ski jumpers finally had their day in Sochi when the first Olympic competition was held.

When U.S. ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson sped down a snow-covered ramp and hurtled into the air at 90kph, a piece of Olympic history was made in the Russian mountains.

Ninety years after the first male ski-jumpers competed at a Winter Games, women were finally granted the chance to prove their mettle in one of the ultimate sporting tests of power, technique and sheer daring.

--

Canadian curlers: Not one but both gold medals went to Canada as their ice-cold competitors snatched top spot in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

--

Vladimir Putin: The Russian President came, saw and conquered the Games, smiling, toasting and cheering.

From visiting the United States house to snapping pictures with volunteers, he managed to successfully portray a different picture from the one in the run-up to the Games when he soaked up criticism and snubs from world leaders over his country’s human rights record and the government’s anti-gay propaganda law.

--

Team GB: Snowboarder Jenny Jones became an instant household name back home when she made history in Sochi by winning slopestyle bronze which was Britain’s first Olympic medal on snow.

The team equaled their record winter Games medal haul of four, grabbing a gold, a silver and a bronze as well.

--

Security: a top issue before the Games with Islamic militants threatening to attack the Games and concerns over how Russian security would tackle the large influx of foreign visitors, athletes and reporters.

The Russian hosts clearly won a gold medal as the tens of thousands of officers blended into the crowds of fans and volunteers with security generally soft-handed.

--

Pussy Riot: The protest group got the world’s spotlight shifted on them when they were first harassed and then beaten with whips in Sochi.

Imprisoned members were released after about two years shortly before the Olympics but they refused to stay quiet. They never ceased accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of human rights violations and repression and had their moment during the Games in front of the world’s media.

--

Mikaela Shiffrin: The teenager had no problem slipping into absent Lindsey Vonn’s ski boots as the new poster girl of American Alpine skiing.

With an Olympic gold medal around her neck at the age of 18, Shiffrin is pure gold dust for a sport preparing to wave goodbye to a generation of greats.

Under the glare of the floodlights, Shiffrin, known on the circuit as the “Mozart of Skiing” produced a high-speed waltz through the gates to become the youngest ever Olympic slalom champion.

--

Ole Einar Bjoerndalen: The Norwegian veteran took his tally of Olympic medals up to 13 to become the most decorated Winter Games athlete.

Bjoerndalen, 40, edged ahead of former cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie and moved alongside his compatriot as the all-time leading winter Games gold medalist with eight.

--

New events: there were 12 new events in Sochi with snowboard slopestyle kicking off proceedings and captivating audiences the world over with sensational gravity-defying tricks.

Ski slopestyle followed suit as did snowboard parallel slalom, women’s ski jumping, biathlon mixed relay, a new figure skating team event and a luge team relay.

While no more are planned for inclusion at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gave them a thumbs up.

--

Darya Domracheva: The athlete from Belarus dazzled in Sochi, becoming the first woman to win three biathlon titles at the same winter Olympics when she claimed gold in the 12.5km mass start, the 12.5km pursuit and 15km individual titles.

--

German lugers: Germany may have failed as a team to equal their good medals haul from Vancouver but there was no sign of failure for the country’s lugers who completed a clean sweep.

Mens and women’s events were easily won as was the inaugural team relay.

--

Dutch speedskaters: Rarely has a nation dominated a sport so thoroughly. They won 21 of 30 individual medals and four medal sweeps, turning the Adler arena orange. They topped their sensational performance by also winning the men’s team pursuit.

--

India: the Asian nation became the first country to be re-admitted to the Olympic family during a Games when the IOC lifted a ban and allowed the Indian flag to be hoisted in the athletes’ village.

The three Indian athletes had marched at the opening ceremony under the Olympic flag due to the IOC suspension triggered by tainted officials being elected to the Indian Olympic Association board.

Fresh elections and a ban on those officials led to the IOC overturning its suspension.

LOSERS:

U.S. speedskaters: The Americans went home without a medal for the first time since the 1984 Sarajevo Games, despite proclaiming their team of 17 skaters could match the feat of the 2002 squad who won a record eight medals in Salt Lake City.

Even a switch of their hi-tech suits midway through the competitions could not avert their flop.

--

Germany: A traditional winter sports powerhouse, Germany had set out to repeat their successes in 2010 when the country finished in the top three in the medals table along with Canada and the United States.

Instead of the 30 medals they had hoped for, German athletes collected 19 to finish in sixth place. They also had to send biathlete and former cross country Olympic champion Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle back home after she was caught doping.

--

Stray dogs: Thousands of them roamed the streets of the Russia Black Sea resort prior to the Games, many kept as guard dogs by workers in the Olympic construction sites.

Only a few were left when the Games started with authorities rounding them up. Animal rights groups said they were put down with local officials claiming kennels had been set up. “They were detained,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

--

Shaun White: Rotten tomato instead of flying tomato as the greatest snowboarder of his generation fell flat on his face in Sochi.

He skipped the new slopestyle event to focus on the halfpipe and was instantly accused of playing it safe.

The gamble did not pay off as he left Russia with no prize.

--

NHL hockey: Speculation was rife even before the tournament started that NHL players may not make the trip back to the Olympics again given the clash with league dates and the 2018 winter Games to be held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

They may not be really missed following flat performances by the big names.

The United States lost 5-0 to Finland in the bronze medal match while Russia’s big names also disappointed with the hosts flying out in the quarter-finals, also to Finland.