Zambia's Siame wins 100 meter dash at Youth Olympics

NANJING China (Reuters) - Zambian sprinter Sydney Siame laid claimed to the title of the world’s fastest kid when he won the 100 meters final at the Youth Olympics on Saturday.

The 16-year-old African took out the blue-riband event by the barest of margins in a time of 10.56 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Japan’s Kenta Oshima.

There was drama in women’s final when the pre-race favorite, Poland’s Ewa Nikola Swoboda, was disqualified for a false start. Swoboda was ushered away from the starting blocks after she appeared to tumble forward before the gun went off.

When the race was re-started, China’s Liang Xiojing showed her rivals a clean pair of heels by storming to victory in 11.65. “I didn’t expect the Polish athlete to be disqualified today,” Liang said. “I just wanted to run as fast as I could.”

China won four of the 13 gold medals on offer on the first day of track and field at the second edition of the summer Youth Olympics, extending the host-nation’s lead in the medals table.

British gymnast Giarnni Regini Moran collected his second gold medal in Nanjing when he added the men’s floor to the all-around title earlier in the week.

“It is unbelievable to come away with two gold medals so far and I am going to try my hardest to come away with more,” said Regini Moran.

Russia’s Seda Tutkhalyan, who won the women’s all-around title, picked up a second gold when she won the uneven bars on Saturday.

As expected, China won the table tennis mixed final, linking the men’s individual winner Fan Zhendong with the women’s winner Liu Gaoyang.

Wu Shengping easily won the women’s 10m platform diving competition for the host-nation, finishing off with a backward two-and-a-half somersault.

China’s Zhong Xiuting stormed home on the final leg to win the women’s individual modern pentathlon, a sport she only took up because of her love of horses after being told she would never make it as a swimmer.

Poland’s Kamil Adrian Majchrzak was a surprise winner of the men’s tennis title, beating Brazil’s Orlando Moraes Luz 6-4 7-5. Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina teamed up with Iryna Shymanovich to win the women’s doubles gold after they faced off against each other in the singles on Friday.

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan was an easy winner of the men’s 85 kilograms and over weighlifting competition. He posted a total of 391kg, 55kg more than his nearest rival, and broke the world record for a junior in his weight class in the clean and jerk.

“I wish I had more competition, I do a better job when I am challenged,” he said.

Foul weather forced the postponement of the sailing events until Sunday. The winds were too light in the morning for the races too commence then were abandoned when a storm system struck the Jinniu Lake Sailing Venue in the afternoon.