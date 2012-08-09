FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympus says expects creditors to continue loans
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 9, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Olympus says expects creditors to continue loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man sits near a logo of Japan's Olympus Corp at the company headquarters in Tokyo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympus Corp (7733.T) said on Thursday it expects creditors to continue providing loans despite the fact that misreported financial statements in the past meant the Japanese medical equipment maker had violated covenants on some loans.

Olympus, which was rocked by a massive accounting scandal that came to light last year, revised its securities report for the financial year ended March, saying that through misreporting of financial statements, it had violated covenants for long-term debts worth 320 billion yen ($4.1 billion).

“Currently, we are in talks with our creditors to continue providing these loans and at this stage, we believe that they will continue to provide support,” the company said in the revised statement.

($1 = 78.3600 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.