FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympus shares jump on report to shore up finances
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 30, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Olympus shares jump on report to shore up finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) jumped 7.1 percent on Wednesday after the Asahi newspaper said Sony Corp (6758.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) are the leading contenders to take an equity stake in the scandal-hit firm, which is trying to shore up its finances.

The maker of cameras and medical equipment has narrowed the field of candidates to Sony or Panasonic, and will likely make a decision by the end of June, the newspaper said. The winner would likely take a more than a 10 percent stake in Olympus that would be worth several tens of billion yen, it said.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.