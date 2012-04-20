FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
عربي中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯ
April 20, 2012 / 10:14 AM / 5 years ago

Olympus: 71 percent approved of Sasa as new president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympus Corp (7733.T) said on Friday that 70.74 percent of shareholders who cast votes at its extraordinary shareholders meeting had approved the appointment of incoming president Hiroyuki Sasa.

The scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker also said 64.62 percent had approved the appointment of Yasuyuki Kimoto as its new chairman. Kimoto is a former executive from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T).

Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chris Gallagher

