FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympus ex-CEO may seek to invalidate shareholder meeting
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2012 / 3:28 AM / 5 years ago

Olympus ex-CEO may seek to invalidate shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympus Corp’s (7733.T) ousted CEO Michael Woodford said he may seek to invalidate the endoscope maker’s Friday extraordinary shareholder meeting in courts, after Olympus management refused to answer a question about his dismissal.

Executives were asked at the shareholders meeting if they still sticking to the view that Woodford was fired for gross misconduct but declined to answer, citing legal issues.

Woodford, who lifted the lid on a 13-year, $1.7 billion accounting fraud at the company, said that the company’s refusal to answer contravened Japanese law, allowing shareholders to seek to invalidate the meeting.

The extraordinary shareholder meeting is expected to approve the appointment of a new board of directors at the scandal-hit company.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.