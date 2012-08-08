FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Sailing: Five race for bronze in 49er after Aussie gold

Peter Smith

2 Min Read

Australia's Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen sail in the ninth race of the 49er class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WEYMOUTH, England (Reuters)- Five nations were racing for bronze in the Olympic men’s skiff 49er medal race on Wednesday as Australia were completing laps of honor with gold already secured in qualifying.

Rivals New Zealand have also bagged silver.

Only eight points separated third-placed Denmark from Austria in seventh with Finland, Britain and France sandwiched in between on the spectator-friendly shoreline Nothe course.

Points count double in the medal race as the Nothe route continued to provide tricky challenges to the pack chasing bronze.

Four-times world champions Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen of Australia took gold by winning five of the 15 rounds.

The New Zealand duo of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, who chased the Australians to win silver at the 2011 and 2012 world championships, secured their first sailing medal of the Games.

In the overall sailing medals table race, pressure was on the British team of Stevie Morrison and Ben Rhodes to keep their noses in front of arch rivals Australia.

The Australians were ahead with two golds against Britain’s one gold and two silvers.

Editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
