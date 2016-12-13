Oman to tell customers of oil supply cuts in January after OPEC deal: source

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf oil producer Oman will inform its customers on Tuesday of a cut in their crude oil supplies for January, in line with a deal with OPEC to reduce production, a source familiar with the matter said.

The non-OPEC producer will tell its customers of a total reduction of 45,000 barrels per day under the global agreement, while the scale of the cut for each customer will be communicated later, the source said.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday reached their first deal since 2001 to curtail oil output jointly and ease a global glut after more than two years of low prices.