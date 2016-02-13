FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman leader Sultan Qaboos to travel to Germany for medical checks
#World News
February 13, 2016

Oman leader Sultan Qaboos to travel to Germany for medical checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Omani leader Sultan Qaboos is to travel to Germany on Sunday for a limited period of time for medical checks, the official Oman state news agency said on Saturday.

Qaboos had previously spent eight months in Germany for medical reasons returning to Oman in March.

His long absence had fueled concern over succession in the Arabian peninsula state over which Qaboos, nearly 75, has been absolute ruler since 1970.

Western-backed Qaboos has ruled since taking over from his father in a bloodless coup with the help of Oman’s former colonial power, Britain.

Reporting By Fatma Alarimi; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
