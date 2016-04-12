Oman's Sultan Qaboos returns home after medical tests in Germany: royal court

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said returned home on Tuesday from Germany after undergoing “successful” medical checks, the royal court said in a statement carried by state media.

Qaboos previously spent eight months in Germany for medical reasons before returning home in March last year, fuelling concern over succession in the Western-allied Arabian Peninsula state which the 75-year-old Qaboos had ruled since 1970.

The sultan arrived home late on Tuesday after “routine medical checkups in the Federal Republic of Germany which ... have been crowned with the desired good results”, the statement read out on state television and carried by state news agency ONA said.

At the time of his previous trip to Germany between July 2014 and Macrh 2015, some Omanis had expressed concern about reports that the sultan was suffering from colon cancer. The authorities have not commented on those reports.

The Western-backed Qaboos has ruled since taking over from his father in a bloodless coup with the help of the Oman’s former colonial power, Britain.