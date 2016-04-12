FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Sultan Qaboos returns home after medical tests in Germany: royal court
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 12, 2016 / 4:08 PM / a year ago

Oman's Sultan Qaboos returns home after medical tests in Germany: royal court

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said (R) walks with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani upon Rouhani's arrival in Muscat in this March 12, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said returned home on Tuesday from Germany after undergoing “successful” medical checks, the royal court said in a statement carried by state media.

Qaboos previously spent eight months in Germany for medical reasons before returning home in March last year, fuelling concern over succession in the Western-allied Arabian Peninsula state which the 75-year-old Qaboos had ruled since 1970.

The sultan arrived home late on Tuesday after “routine medical checkups in the Federal Republic of Germany which ... have been crowned with the desired good results”, the statement read out on state television and carried by state news agency ONA said.

At the time of his previous trip to Germany between July 2014 and Macrh 2015, some Omanis had expressed concern about reports that the sultan was suffering from colon cancer. The authorities have not commented on those reports.

The Western-backed Qaboos has ruled since taking over from his father in a bloodless coup with the help of the Oman’s former colonial power, Britain.

Reporting By Fatma Alarimi; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.