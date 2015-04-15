FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omantel to appeal $13 million fine from telecom regulator
April 15, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Omantel to appeal $13 million fine from telecom regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications said it would appeal against a $13 million fine imposed on the company by the industry regulator for a nine-hour service interruption last year.

The group, also known as Omantel, will take the matter to arbitration, it said in statement to the stock exchange.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said it had fined Omantel 5 million rials ($12.99 million) after the company’s network went down for about nine hours last November.

“The company failed in its commitment to take the steps required to guarantee the continuation of communications services,” the watchdog said in a statement.

Omantel, which competes with Oooredoo Oman, made a net profit of 122.4 million rials in 2014, up slightly on a year earlier.

Omantel’s shares ended 1.2 percent lower, underperforming Muscat’s main index, which slipped 0.2 percent.

($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)

Reporting by Matt Smith and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jane Merriman

