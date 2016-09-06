Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall stake

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications OTL.OM (Omantel) said on Tuesday it had received another non-binding offer for its shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd (WCTL.KA).

It gave no details of the identity of the potential acquirer but said in a filing to Oman's bourse that the offer was subject to further studies.

Last month, Omantel said it had ended discussions with a Pakistan investor about purchasing its 56.8 percent stake in the diversified telecommunications operator after a period of due diligence did not yield a favorable deal.