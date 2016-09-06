FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall stake
September 6, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Omantel says gets another non-binding offer for WorldCall stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications OTL.OM (Omantel) said on Tuesday it had received another non-binding offer for its shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd (WCTL.KA).

It gave no details of the identity of the potential acquirer but said in a filing to Oman's bourse that the offer was subject to further studies.

Last month, Omantel said it had ended discussions with a Pakistan investor about purchasing its 56.8 percent stake in the diversified telecommunications operator after a period of due diligence did not yield a favorable deal.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
