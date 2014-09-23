FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Old Mutual unit's U.S. IPO to raise about $374 million
September 23, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Old Mutual unit's U.S. IPO to raise about $374 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - OM Asset Management Ltd IPO-OMAM.N, a unit of Anglo-South African financial group Old Mutual Plc (OML.L), is expected to raise about $374 million in its initial public offering.

The U.S. asset management business of Old Mutual said on Tuesday it expected its IPO of 22 million shares to be priced between $15 and $17 each, valuing it at about $2.04 billion at the top end of the range.

OM Asset Management, which operate through seven boutique asset management firms, managed about $214.9 billion of assets as of June 30.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are among the major underwriters for the offering.

Old Mutual, which is selling all the shares, will continue to hold a 77.9 percent stake in the asset manager after the offering if the underwriters exercise their full options.

The asset manager will pay its parent company a pre-IPO special dividend of $175 million, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

OM Asset Management’s net loss from continuing operations fell to $51.9 million in the six months ended June 30, from $74 million a year earlier. Revenue rose about 12.6 percent to $529.7 million.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel

