Belgium's Omega Pharma considers selling itself: Bloomberg
July 7, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Omega Pharma considers selling itself: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Omega Pharma NV [COUCKO.UL], a Belgian healthcare products distributor, is considering selling itself nearly three years after it was taken private by its founder, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

A sale of the Nazareth, Belgium-based company could earn its owners more than $4 billion, the news agency quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying. (bloom.bg/1qccu2V)

Omega Pharma could not immediately be reached for a comment.

The company, which sells prescription-free medicines, healthcare products and over-the-counter (OTC) items such as wart treatments and sun tan lotions, was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on the sale, and the process could start as early as this month, sources told Bloomberg.

Founder and CEO Marc Coucke succeeded in taking the company private in 2011 with his $1.1 billion takeover offer for the maker of painkiller Solpadeine. (reut.rs/1r3x9Yx)

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
