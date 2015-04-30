FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omnicare draws buyout interest from CVS, Express Scripts: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 30, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Omnicare draws buyout interest from CVS, Express Scripts: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc OCR.N is getting buyout interest from potential buyers, including Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Omnicare is working with Bank of America Corp and Centerview Partners to explore options including a sale, the report said.

Shares of Omnicare, which has a market value of about $8.4 billion, rose 2 percent to $88.19 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The report also named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and McKesson Corp (MCK.N) as potential bidders.

Initial bids for the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly are due in May, the report said.

Pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacy chain operators are consolidating to negotiate better prices with drugmakers.

Bloomberg reported last week that Omnicare was looking to sell itself.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.