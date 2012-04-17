Omnicom 1st-quarter profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc (OMC.N) reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter profit as revenue from international customers grew 6 percent.

The advertising and marketing services company’s net income rose to $204.6 million, or 72 cents per share, from $201.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, whose peers include Interpublic Group (IPG.N), Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR.O) and Focus Media Holding Ltd FMCN.O, rose 5 percent to $3.31 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 69 cents per share, on revenue of $3.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.