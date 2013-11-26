FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omnicom, Publicis seek EU approval for $35.1 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 26, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Omnicom, Publicis seek EU approval for $35.1 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group react during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. Publicis and Omnicom have announced merger plans to create the world's biggest advertising group, worth $35.1 billion, a tie-up that could put pressure on rivals to do deals to keep pace. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc and French peer Publicis Groupe SA have asked European Union antitrust regulators to approve their proposed $35.1 billion merger to create the world number one agency.

Omnicom, the world’s second biggest agency, and No. 3 Publicis unveiled the merger in July, saying it would help them compete better with online rivals.

The European Commission said it would decide by January 9 whether to clear the deal, according to a filing on its website on Tuesday.

Regulators in the United States, South Korea, Canada, India, Turkey and South Africa have already cleared the deal.

Omnicom’s clients include PepsiCo, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and AT&T. Publicis has Coca-Cola, Verizon and Google Inc.

Omnicom and Publicis compete with current leader WPP, U.S.-based Interpublic, France’s Havas and Japan’s Dentsu.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.