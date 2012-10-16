FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Omnicom profit beats, but international revenue slips
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 16, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Omnicom profit beats, but international revenue slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc (OMC.N), the largest U.S. advertising and marketing services company, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as a rise in domestic revenue made up for a decline in international income.

Net profit rose slightly to $203.9 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $203.7 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier, reflecting fewer shares outstanding.

Omnicom, home to advertising, media and public relations agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Fleishman-Hillard, said revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $3.38 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $3.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

International income, which accounts for nearly half of the company’s revenue, declined 1.7 percent in the quarter. Domestic revenue rose 3.2 percent.

Market research group ZenithOptimedia has scaled back its forecast for global advertising spending growth this year to 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent, blaming Europe’s debt crisis for squeezing corporate marketing budgets.

Omnicom competes against WPP Plc (WPP.L), Interpublic Group (IPG.N) and Publicis Groupe (PUBP.PA).

Omnicom shares closed at $52.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.