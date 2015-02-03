APB Financial rates OMNOVA a 'buy,' praises activist investor

BOSTON (Reuters) - Broker dealer APB Financial Group put a “buy” rating on OMNOVA Solutions, saying the specialty chemical maker’s share price could climb by 45 percent or more now that an activist hedge fund is pushing for board seats.

Changes including buying back 15 percent of the company’s shares, selling its engineered surfaces business and expanding the sales force “could result in a potential return of 45 percent for shareholders,” APB analyst Kim Opiatowski wrote in her first note about the company.

Opiatowski put an $11 a share price target on the company but said it’s share price could even triple from its current $7 a share value.

The upbeat note on the company comes in part because New York-based Barington Capital, which is seeking three board seats at the Beachwood, Ohio-based company, “could be instrumental in changing the path of the company,” Opiatowski wrote.

OMNOVA “could be one of the best sleeper stories over the next two years,” she wrote, adding that the “constructive help of an experienced activist, could result, in a dramatically different company and resulting valuation for investors.”

Barington, which owns a 2.2 percent stake in OMNOVA, has complained about poor returns on invested capital, a lack of focus, disappointing organic growth, earnings shortfalls and poor executive compensation and corporate governance practices.

But unlike many activist hedge funds staging noisy fights in corporate boardrooms, Barington chief executive Jim Mitarotonda prefers to keep a lower profile. This hedge fund “is not what we refer to as a ‘hit and run’ activist and instead has history of working with companies over multi-year periods,” she wrote.

Barington has history in the specialty chemicals business after having invested with A. Schulman years ago. It is now proposing A. Schulman’s recently retired CEO, Joe Gingo, as one of its three independent director candidates.

Mitarotonda and former McKinsey & Co. partner Javier Perez are the other two candidates on Barington’s slate. The company said a week ago that it is pursuing a proxy contest.

While Barington hasn’t had much time to effect change yet, Opiatowski wrote that she is encouraged by changes that have already been made, including appointing A. Schulman alumnus Paul Desantis as chief financial officer and appointing Anne Noonan to head the company’s performance chemicals segment.