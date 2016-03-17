Omron Corp to pay $4.6 million, plead guilty to bid rigging: DOJ

(Reuters) - A unit of Japanese electronics company Omron Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $4.6 million for conspiring to rig bids on power window switches in Honda Civics sold in the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Omron Automotive Electronics Co Ltd is the 39th company to plead guilty as a result of the agency’s crackdown on bid rigging in the auto parts industry, the DOJ said. Companies and executives charged in the probe have agreed to pay a total of more than $2.6 billion in criminal fines, the department said in a statement.

Omron Automotive, based in Komaki, Japan, conspired with another manufacturer to rig bids between 2003 and 2013, affecting sales to U.S. subsidiaries and affiliates of Honda Motor Co Ltd, the Justice Department said. The agency did not name the other manufacturer in the statement.

The switches involved were installed in Honda Civics sold between 2005 and 2013, it added.

Spokesmen at the Justice Department and Omron were not immediately available for comment.